Cowboys Vs Bears Fans Brawl After NFL Game, Hell Breaks Loose In Chicago

Chicago Bears bagged a big win against Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football after Mitchell Trubisky led the Bears (7-6) to a 31-24 victory. The Bears were far ahead on the scores before winning the game. This was their fourth successful showing in the five games they have been involved in, whereas the Cowboys have lost seven of the 10 games after an impressive start (3-0). And while the struggling Dallas Cowboys may have again failed to bring much action to the game, their fans were involved in a bad brawl after the NFL game.

Cowboys vs Bears fans brawl

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys fans were involved in an all-out brawl in a concourse at Soldier Field after the game. There was no sign of law enforcement when the incident took place, however, the fight did break up quickly. Barstool Sports has shared footage which shows the two sides getting involved in a physical altercation, apparently after exiting the play on Thursday night. Check out what exactly went down:

Bears kicking the shit out the of Cowboys on the field and in the parking lot (via IG/blakeheisman) pic.twitter.com/EmLTfQcoFw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2019

Looking at the footage, it was clear that Chicago Bears fans had outnumbered their counterparts who were supporting the Dallas Cowboys. However, it is difficult to ascertain as to what had caused the incident and the reason fans were triggered to get involved into a street fight especially after watching their home team pick up a huge win.

Cowboys vs Bears – Fans blame the referees

The game itself was a clean one, featuring no controversy. However, several fans on Twitter called out the referees for missing several face mask calls that should have gone against the Dallas defence. Check out the reactions:

The officials have missed two facemask penalties on the Cowboys defense. #Bears WR Anthony Miller and TE J.P. Holtz both have had their facemasks grabbed after catches. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 6, 2019

According to the refs, the Cowboys did not commit a face mask here, but the Bears committed a block in the back. You decide. pic.twitter.com/IN79ORfB17 — Patrick (@EaglesPMC) December 6, 2019

Earlier during the same play another Cowboy back pulled on the mask. The one at the end was the second. Horrible officiating. — Bill Waterbury (@billdubs) December 6, 2019

