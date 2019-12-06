The Debate
Cowboys Vs Bears Fans Brawl After NFL Game, Hell Breaks Loose In Chicago

other sports

NFL 2019-20: Cowboys and Bears fans got involved in a massive fight in a concourse at Soldier Field after the Dallas Cowboys lost vs Chicago Bears 31-24.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cowboys vs Bears

Chicago Bears bagged a big win against Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football after Mitchell Trubisky led the Bears (7-6) to a 31-24 victory. The Bears were far ahead on the scores before winning the game. This was their fourth successful showing in the five games they have been involved in, whereas the Cowboys have lost seven of the 10 games after an impressive start (3-0). And while the struggling Dallas Cowboys may have again failed to bring much action to the game, their fans were involved in a bad brawl after the NFL game.

Also Read | Jerry Jones Net Worth: Where Did The Dallas Cowboys Owner Make His Money?

Cowboys vs Bears fans brawl

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys fans were involved in an all-out brawl in a concourse at Soldier Field after the game. There was no sign of law enforcement when the incident took place, however, the fight did break up quickly. Barstool Sports has shared footage which shows the two sides getting involved in a physical altercation, apparently after exiting the play on Thursday night. Check out what exactly went down:

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Vs Chicago Bears Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Team News, Preview

Looking at the footage, it was clear that Chicago Bears fans had outnumbered their counterparts who were supporting the Dallas Cowboys. However, it is difficult to ascertain as to what had caused the incident and the reason fans were triggered to get involved into a street fight especially after watching their home team pick up a huge win. 

Cowboys vs Bears – Fans blame the referees

The game itself was a clean one, featuring no controversy. However, several fans on Twitter called out the referees for missing several face mask calls that should have gone against the Dallas defence. Check out the reactions:

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Sets Unwanted NFL Record During Loss Against Bears

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Will Coach In The NFL Next Year

Published:

