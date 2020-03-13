Coronavirus Hits Tourism, These Before And After Pictures From Italy Are A Proof

As the world is scrambling to tackle the rapid escalation of coronavirus, viral pictures from Italy have captured the before and after-effects of the outbreak showing deserted tourist spots in various parts of the country. Italy is the most affected country outside mainland China where over 15,000 people have been infected by the deadly disease since December 2019. As per reports, Italy became the second country after China to record more than 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Here is a compilation of pictures showing the shocking effect of the virus outbreak in the country and the toll it has taken on its vibrant tourism sector. The following images show a decrease in tourists visiting famous Italian tourist spots after the escalation of the outbreak in the country.

The Pantheon, a former Roman temple and now a Catholic church

The Colosseum

Rome's Trevi fountain

The Spanish Steps

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 5,000 lives globally and has infected more than 1,37,000 people across the across since the disease first broke out in December last year. According to reports, the new coronavirus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Iran, South Korea, and Spain are the 3rd, 4th and 5th most affected countries in the world where a combined death toll stands at 675 as of March 13.

As per reports, many countries across the world have put restrictions on non-essential travelling, with some sealing their borders completely. The World Health Organisation has said that 127 countries and territories have reported coronavirus cases so far, of which 55 countries have reported 10 or fewer cases. According to WHO, there are still 77 countries and territories that have not reported any cases of coronavirus.

(Photo Credit: The Associated Press)