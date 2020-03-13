School Boy Gets Suspended For Selling Sanitiser To Classmates Amid Coronavirus Scare

Ever since the World Health Organisation officially cited Coronavirus as a pandemic, the panic level amongst the people has increased notches higher. However, some people have taken advantage of people’s concern for a quick capitalisation. Post, the World Health Organisation issued the precaution guideline to frequently wash hands, use hand sanitizer and face masks, the pharmaceutists in various cities have hyped the prices of sanitisers and masks. However, they are not the only ones making quick-bucks from the situation.

Recently a teenager got suspended for charging his fellow students for a 'squirt' of hand sanitiser he was carrying. The student from the United Kingdom was sent home from school for the day after he was caught selling them to his friends at Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds. Reportedly, the 13-year-olds' name is Oliver Cooper. Oliver picked up a tub of Johnson's child hand wash worth 1.60 euros (Rs 151) from a Tesco store in Leeds. From which, he made a quick £9 (Rs 850) from that single tub after charging people to use the cleansing product. Soon after the schoolboy was caught by his professors, he was put in two-hour detention after assertedly breaching school rules.

According to an international daily, the school boy's mother posted her son’s money-making scheme on Facebook. "Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him an (expletive) legend" she wrote on in her caption. The post received nearly 198,000 reactions and 98,000 comments.

World Health Organisation's tweet

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

