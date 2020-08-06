Beirut Blast: MUSC Lebanon Thank Man United Boss Solskjaer For Message Of Support

After the Beirut explosion caused widespread damage of life and property in Lebanon’s capital, several football clubs offered their condolences and support to the Beirut blast survivors. Clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona all took to social media to express support to the country and its people. Manchester United’s official supporters' club in Lebanon to the time to thank Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his message of support.

Also Read: Transfer News LIVE: Man United To Walk Away From £108m Sancho Transfer Over Deal Demands

Manchester United boss’ video message on Beirut blast

Thank you boss! We appreciate the love and kind words. We will come back stronger!



🇱🇧



One Love. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hQ9w4IllXC — MUSC Lebanon (@ManUtdLebanon) August 5, 2020

After news of the Beirut blast made headlines, Manchester United’s social media accounts were quick to share a message of support for those who were affected by the Lebanon blast. In a video message, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about how in the wake of the Beirut explosion the club’s thoughts are with all their friends and fans in Lebanon. The manager was also seen holding an official Lebanon Manchester United Supporters Club (MUSC Lebanon) pin in his right hand, while he concluded the message by asking everyone affected by the Lebanon blast to stay strong.

Also Read: Man United Home Kit For 2020-21 Season Launched, Fans Demand Jadon Sancho Unveiling

MUSC Lebanon thank Solskjaer for video message on Beirut blast

Soon after the Manchester United boss’ message of support, the Twitter handle of MUSC Lebanon acknowledged the message and thanked Solskjaer for his kind words. MUSC Lebanon's Twitter account also tweeted that they appreciate the message and vowed to come back stronger. MUSC Lebanon concluded the tweet with an emoji of the national flag while writing that MUFC is its one love.

Not just Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Man United fans from all over the world were tweeting about the Beirut explosion and offering messages of support for those impacted by the Lebanon blast. One fan tweeted that Manchester United fans all over the world are praying for fans in Lebanon. Several others asked people in Lebanon to be strong, tweeting that their thoughts and prayers are with those in Lebanon.

Also Read: Lebanon Explosion: Barcelona, Man United, Man City, Arsenal Send Out Message Of Solidarity

From one Manc red to all our Lebanon reds and their friends and families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. #StayStrongLebanon — Andy Price (@AndyP121cey) August 6, 2020

Since the Beirut explosion, MUSC Lebanon’s Twitter handle has been thanking the support it has been getting from football clubs all around the world. The supporters club is also sharing and tweeting donation links while mentioning other ways concerned fans can help those affected by the Beirut blast. Sharing a message of support from German club Borussia Dortmund, MUSC Lebanon recently posted a donation link of Red Cross Lebanon, appealing to football fans to donate and make a difference.

Also Read: Man Utd Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Alexis Sanchez's Move To Inter Milan

Image Courtesy: Man United Twitter