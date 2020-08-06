Last Updated:

Beirut Blast: Netizens Shocked To See Devastating Effects Captured In Satellite Images

The destruction wrought by the massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut was evident in the satellite images that show before and after-effects of the blast

Beirut blast

The destruction wrought by the massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4 was evident in the images captured from space. SkySat spacecraft, operated by US-based company Planet, captured detailed pictures of the port of Beirut both before and after the deadly blast, which killed at least 135 people and injured over 5,000.

Another company Maxar Technologies also shared images snapped by its satellites. The bird's-eye view shows numerous buildings flattened by the explosion and a semi-circular chunk cut out of the port. 

Reacting to the devastating effects of the Beirut blast, netizens said that they could not fathom the level of destruction caused by the explosion. Many buildings at the port were shattered, while a cruise ship near the site was completely knocked over by the tragic incident. 

The aftermath of Beirut blast

The Beruit blast has left nearly 300,000 people homeless, Governor Abboud informed on Wednesday. As per reports, the powerful blast occurred after fire reached a warehouse containing nearly 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate near the city port.

Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of the soaring number of blast’s victims. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. 

Lebanon has received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece. Health Minister’s adviser Reda Al Moussawi is reported to have informed that authorities are also waiting for aid from other countries and the list includes Russia, the UAE, the UK and France.

