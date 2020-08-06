Beirut Blast: Netizens Shocked To See Devastating Effects Captured In Satellite Images

The destruction wrought by the massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4 was evident in the images captured from space. SkySat spacecraft, operated by US-based company Planet, captured detailed pictures of the port of Beirut both before and after the deadly blast, which killed at least 135 people and injured over 5,000.

Before and after SkySat imagery shows the impact of yesterday’s explosion in Beirut.



Imagery captured on May 31, 2020 and today, August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/8zCLDOZn4w — Planet (@planetlabs) August 5, 2020

Another company Maxar Technologies also shared images snapped by its satellites. The bird's-eye view shows numerous buildings flattened by the explosion and a semi-circular chunk cut out of the port.

See the incredible damage from the #Beirut, #Lebanon explosion in these high-resolution #satellite images taken on August 5, 2020. Take a look at the large crater, the capsized Orient Queen and buildings with blown-out, shattered glass. pic.twitter.com/OxgzmZKNwR — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 5, 2020

Before and after images from the #explosion that happened in #Beirut, #Lebanon on August 4, 2020. Before image from June 2020 and after image from today, August 5, 2020. More imagery showing the devastation will follow. pic.twitter.com/dfj4ItyTXL — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 5, 2020

Reacting to the devastating effects of the Beirut blast, netizens said that they could not fathom the level of destruction caused by the explosion. Many buildings at the port were shattered, while a cruise ship near the site was completely knocked over by the tragic incident.

I only just noticed the big ship immediately to the right of the blast zone that was literally knocked over. What kind of ship is that? It doesn't look like a cargo ship, but I know very little about ships. — Timo Luege (@timolue) August 5, 2020

Unbelievably sad. The extent of this explosion. https://t.co/ze9fIFSV8O — stu lester (@stu_lester) August 5, 2020

The white ship in front of the exploded warehouse was blown away on the opposite shore. Blast effect — Mehmet Esen (@MMXESEN) August 5, 2020

The building on the pier where it was docked is obliterated.

I'm shocked the mooring lines held enough so the wave created didn't actually leave it up on the pier.



I count at least 5 buildings in the first picture closer to the crater that I would instead describe as vaporized. — Darr247 (@Darr247) August 5, 2020

The aftermath of Beirut blast

The Beruit blast has left nearly 300,000 people homeless, Governor Abboud informed on Wednesday. As per reports, the powerful blast occurred after fire reached a warehouse containing nearly 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate near the city port.

Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of the soaring number of blast’s victims. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction.

Lebanon has received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece. Health Minister’s adviser Reda Al Moussawi is reported to have informed that authorities are also waiting for aid from other countries and the list includes Russia, the UAE, the UK and France.

