Clashes Erupt As Protesters In Beirut Mark 100 Days Of Anti-government Demonstrations

Protesters and security forces clashed in Beirut on January 25 as hundreds of people hit the streets marking 100 days of anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon. The protesters, who have been demanding a government formed of technocrats to help bring important economic reforms, accused the new cabinet of being chosen on sectarian lines.

People gathered at Riad al-Solh Square in central Beirut and chanted "Revolution, Revolution" as security forces maintained a watch over the march. They reportedly tore down metal fences and barbed wire placed in the high-security area, the residence of newly-appointed Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Tear gas and water cannon

Security forces fired tear gas and launched water cannon on protestors as they threw rocks and firecrackers towards anti-riot police. According to media reports, around 20 people, including security personnel, got injured in the clash. Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm condemned the “violence” and "destruction" caused by the protesters.

Lebanon is currently going through a severe economic crisis which catapulted the country into a political crisis following nationwide protests triggered by new proposed taxes. The country’s gross debt, at 85.4 billion dollars, had increased by 0.7 per cent from last year, one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world. The banks have announced a weekly cap of USD 1,000 on cash withdrawals and restricted transfers abroad.

Saad Hariri had resigned on October 29 as Lebanon’s Prime Minister, on of the key demands of protesters, after anti-government demonstrations accused the government of corruption and mismanagement. Hassan Diab, who does not hail from traditional political circles, was appointed as country’s Prime Minister on December 19, followed by a brand new cabinet.

Lebanon Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had called the country a ‘sinking ship’ and will go under unless appropriate action is taken. A Lebanese daily quoted Nabih Berri saying the efforts to form a new government were completely frozen which aggravated the ongoing economic and political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)