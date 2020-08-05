Nora Fatehi Shares Important Message For People In Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi took to her social media to urge her fans to pray for Beirut. On Tuesday, a massive explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital city Beirut. The Street Dancer 3D star, apart from sharing a heart-warming message, also shared an important note with her fans on social media.

Nora Fatehi initially shared a video of the blast that took place in Beirut. She then shared a social media chat, in which a person from Lebanon can be seen expressing his concern over people from the city inhaling toxic gases. In the chat, he mentioned that the smoke is filled with acid which is toxic for people who have taken up to the streets to help those in need. Norah Fatehi shared the chat saying that it was an important message.

Fatehi urged anybody staying in Lebanon to be careful while helping those in need. She wrote that she is praying for Lebanon while sharing a flag of the country.

Blasts in Beirut, Lebanon

According to news agency AP, the blasts in Beirut, Lebanon flattened the country’s port and also damaged several buildings in the area. The blast that took place in the capital city of Lebanon created a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. The news agency also stated that more than 70 people have been killed due to the explosion, while 3,000 are injured. The officials also stated that there are many bodies buried under the rubble.

According to news agency AP, it was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences centre GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometres (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon’s interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated.

According to AP, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station that it appeared the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse at the dock ever since it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.

The news agency also stated that the blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, that took place on Tuesday are reported to be the most destructive explosion in Lebanon’s history. It has been reported that windows and doors of houses kilometres away from the port have been blown due to the explosion. Beirut’s only international airport has also been damaged and the explosion has caused mass destruction in the city.

(With Inputs from AP)

