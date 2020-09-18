Belarus President Lukashenko Reiterates Russia's US Funding Theory To Disparage Protestors

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko belittled the mass protests raging on Minsk streets as the United States plan to destabilize the country on Thursday, September 17.

According to reports, in a long speech to top officials, Lukashenko did not provide any evidence to back his claim of US involvement in Belarus protests. However, his main opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that his comments are an attempt to divert public attention from the rigged elections and the protests.

Lukashenko claims US involvement

In a written comment to The Associated Press, Sviatlana said, “There is just one reason behind the protests in Belarus and it’s known to everyone: Lukashenko has lost the vote, but he doesn’t want to step down. People have denied Lukashenko their trust and support and demand that he leave”.

Lukashenko's claims came after Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin accused the United States of fomenting mass protests in Belarus. Naryshkin alleged the Belarus protests were being funded by the United States and said the US authorities were encouraging the protestors to demonstrate against Lukashenko.

Russian intelligence chief is also reported to have claimed in his statement that the massive protest in Belarus was the US’s way of trying to bring about another ‘colour revolution’ referring to past revolutions which have seen the fall of unpopular leaders in Ukraine and other former Soviet nations.

Naryshkin also claimed that his agency has discovered substantial proof of US involvement in Belarus unrest and alleged that the western power was supporting protestors with tens of millions of dollars. The US Embassy in Minsk refrained from an immediate comment.

Belarus protests have entered their sixth week despite multiple reports of arrest and authoritarian crackdowns on anti-government demonstrations. On Sunday, the protestors were also seen carrying placards critical of Russia for its support to the Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has served 26 years in office and was declared to have won the recent elections but protestors believe that the ballot was rigged.

Meanwhile, both the European Union and the United States have called the Belarus elections neither free nor fair. Tsikhanouskaya has been forced to flee the country after several threats to her life and is currently residing in Poland. On the other hand, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich has accused Belarusian authorities of terrorising their own people as she urged protestors to remain united in the face of adversity.

(Image Credits: AP)