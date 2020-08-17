Belarus Witnesses Biggest Protest In The Country’s History After Disputed Election

On August 17, Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held. On August 16, tens of thousands of Belarusians have gathered in capital city Minsk for the biggest protest in the country’s history. This widespread protest took place after a week when the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alexander Lukashenko, claimed to have secured 80% of the vote in a presidential election. Currently, Alexander Lukashenko's regime is facing the biggest crisis since he came to power 26 years ago.

Participants waved historic white-red-white Belarusian flags used by the opposition, and many were dressed in those colors. "You can look and see how many people are here and understand that the president didn't get 80% of the vote," said Dmitry Gordyuk, a supporter of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Similar marches were reported in other large cities across Belarus. Anti-government leaders asked protesters to keep the event peaceful and ignore possible provocations. Elsewhere in Minsk, a large crowd of pro-government supporters turned out for a rally held by Lukashenko.

Read: Prague Protest In Support Of Belarus Opposition

Read: Leader Of Belarus Rejects Calls To Rerun Presidential Vote

Putin extends help

In a video address from Lithuania opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya requested security and law enforcement officers to switch sides from Alexander Lukashenko's government, saying their past behavior would be forgiven if they did so now. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on August 15 that Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary. While addressing the crowd of thousands of supporters in front of the country’s Parliament on August 16 Alexander Lukashenko said he had no intention of giving up the country, and suggested NATO forces were preparing to invade.

(Image Credit-AP) (With inputs from agency)

Read: Supporters Of Lukashenko Rally In Minsk

Read: Belarus President Lukashenko Claims Putin Agreed To Provide Security Assistance