Belgium: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 With 183 New Fatalities

The number of deaths attributed to the deadly coronavirus pandemic in Belgium has increased at a fast pace and surpassed the 1,000 marks on April 2, bringing the tally to 1,011 as per reports by the health officials. The number of confirmed COVID-19 case in Belgium have been officially recorded as 15,348, since the start of the outbreak.

Deaths involving senior citizens

Dr. Emmanuel Andre, the government health spokesman reportedly said that ninety-three percent of the deaths have involved an elderly person with more than 65 years of age. Earlier this week Andre reportedly confirmed the death of a 12-year-old girl among those infected with the life-taking virus. As per reports and according to Andre, Belgium has entered into the nation's peak period of the pandemic, and amid such crisis, around half the intensive care beds in hospitals have been occupied by the patients.

To curb the spread of the deadly virus all across, the country has imposed strict measures which start from a national lockdown starting from its European neighbors, with restaurants, bars, and non-essential firms shut, the school suspended and banning of various other public events. Apart from this, citing the pandemic, the country has even put a halt on its year-old search for a coalition government for a while, with parliament caretaker Sophie Wilmes has been appointed as a mandate to tackle the infectious virus. With the increase in the epidemic, the economy in Belgium remains among the worst-hit countries in Europe.

A 90-year-old casualty in Belgium

A 90-year-old coronavirus patient has died recently in Belgium after selflessly refusing to use a ventilator as she asked the doctors to “keep this for younger” individuals who have contracted the deadly COVID-19. Suzanne Hoylaerts reportedly from Binkom, near Lubbeek, was hospitalized on March 20 when her health started deteriorating with the infection caused by the coronavirus. As the world currently battles with a chronic shortage of medical equipment and ventilators, the 90-year-old decided to ‘sacrifice’ one machine for someone younger.

According to Dutch media, Hoylaerts said, “You shouldn't breathe me, just help the younger people”. She reportedly even said that she had a good life. However, her family said that they were unable to bid goodbye to the 90-year-old as she was quarantined and was not allowed to meet anybody. The Mayor of Lubbeek, Theo Francken even lauded the altruistic act by the "beautiful" lady and wished she rest in peace. As of April 1, Belgium has reported at least 13,964 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus with over 820 fatalities.

