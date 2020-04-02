Tom Hanks "terribly Sad" Over Singer Adam Schlesinger's Death, Shares A Heartfelt Tweet

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy-award winning singer passed away due to complications of the coronavirus. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is claiming several lives across the globe and has evidently created horrors of unmatchable scales. Adam Schlesinger breathed his last in an upstate New York hospital. Now, Actor Tom Hanks has expressed his tried about Adam's passing.

Also read: Rita Wilson calls herself a Covid-19 survivor after returning home with Tom Hanks; appeals

Tom Hanks' tweet

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

In the tweet, Tom Hanks expressed that his record label - Playtone, would not exist without the contribution of Adam Schlesinger. The singer-songwriter-composer Adam Schlesinger worked on a number of films like There's Something About Mary, Fever Pitch and Art School besides various others. Adam Schlesinger also composed and wrote lyrics for both theatre and TV productions.

Also read: “We are home now”: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share health update after COVID-19 diagnosis

Adam Schlesinger's contribution to music earned him several accolades throughout his career, making him one of the significant artists of the music industry. He was admitted in the hospital last week due to severe complications related to the coronavirus. He was reportedly been on the ventilator since then. Besides Tom Hanks, various other Hollywood celebs also poured in heartfelt messages to offer their condolences.

Also read: Tom Hanks & wife Rita Wilson return to LA after more than 2 weeks quarantine in Australia

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Also read: James Corden reminisces 'Late Late Show' episode 1 with Tom Hanks on its 5th anniversary

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Also read: Tom Hanks' sister gives update about his health; says 'he's okay but not great'

I was a huge Fountains of Wayne fan, and I just found out about the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Heartbreaking. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.