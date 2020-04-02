The Debate
Tom Hanks "terribly Sad" Over Singer Adam Schlesinger's Death, Shares A Heartfelt Tweet

Tom Hanks recently took to his Twitter and shared a heartfelt tweet to pay condolences over singer Adam Schlesinger's passing due to coronavirus.

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy-award winning singer passed away due to complications of the coronavirus. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is claiming several lives across the globe and has evidently created horrors of unmatchable scales. Adam Schlesinger breathed his last in an upstate New York hospital. Now, Actor Tom Hanks has expressed his tried about Adam's passing. 

Also read: Rita Wilson calls herself a Covid-19 survivor after returning home with Tom Hanks; appeals

Tom Hanks' tweet

In the tweet, Tom Hanks expressed that his record label - Playtone, would not exist without the contribution of Adam Schlesinger. The singer-songwriter-composer Adam Schlesinger worked on a number of films like There's Something About Mary, Fever Pitch and Art School besides various others. Adam Schlesinger also composed and wrote lyrics for both theatre and TV productions. 

Also read: “We are home now”: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share health update after COVID-19 diagnosis

Adam Schlesinger's contribution to music earned him several accolades throughout his career, making him one of the significant artists of the music industry. He was admitted in the hospital last week due to severe complications related to the coronavirus. He was reportedly been on the ventilator since then. Besides Tom Hanks, various other Hollywood celebs also poured in heartfelt messages to offer their condolences. 

Also read: Tom Hanks & wife Rita Wilson return to LA after more than 2 weeks quarantine in Australia

Also read: James Corden reminisces 'Late Late Show' episode 1 with Tom Hanks on its 5th anniversary

Also read: Tom Hanks' sister gives update about his health; says 'he's okay but not great'

 

 

 

