Bindi Irwin Hopes Australia Can Make Her Father Proud During Bushfire Crisis

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin said that she hoped that Australia could make her father proud after reports showed that a billion animals were feared to have perished in the bushfire crisis. Bindi recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle that had Steve Irwin holding a young kangaroo in his hands with an emotional caption wishing for him to be with her in the times of crisis.

According to reports, on December 7 Bindi again posted on her Instagram in which she said that hundreds of bats had been treated by the Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Read: Australian PM's Leadership Criticized During Wildfire Crisis

The Irwin family is continuing Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality's legacy of rescuing all the wildlife who is in danger. Amid the Australian bushfire crisis, Steve Irwin's wife Terri, daughter- Bindi and son- Robert have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals trapped in the fire. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’.

Read: NASA Satellite Shows Smoke From Australian Wildfires Has Now Reached South America

Players contribute to Australian wildfire crisis

After Novak Djokovic agreed to Maria Sharapova's request to donate $17,400 (25,000 AUD) for Australia’s bushfire victims, other tennis stars including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Rafael Nadal will also be making their contributions by playing an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia last week announced a fundraising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena for January 15. The other players to play in the exhibition event are Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Bushfire which has been burning across eastern Australia, have killed 25 people since the start of the disaster in September 2019 and destroyed more than 1,800 homes. Speaking about the event, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said that for a period of about two-and-a-half hours apart from showcasing the game, the event will also be about coming together as a community to play their part in the relief effort.

More than AUD $1.2 million ($820,000) has been raised so far from an initiative by tennis chiefs to donate AUD $100 for each ace served during the Australian summer. Speaking about the fears that smoke haze could affect the Australian Open, Tiley said that all the information that Tennis Australia has at the moment, with qualifying coming up next week, is that the forecast is good without any delays. He added that the tennis body has also implemented additional measures to ensure the Australian Open will be able to run as scheduled.

Read: From Siberia To Australia, Wildfires That Ravaged The World In 2019

Read: Australians Evacuated By Plane Amid Wildfires

(With inputs from agencies)