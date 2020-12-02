BioNTech Hails 'exciting News', Says Accelerated COVID Vaccine Approval 'without Shortcut'

After the British government gave the historic nod for the mass rollout of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on December 2, BioNTech reportedly assured that it took no shortcuts while accelerating the process in collaboration with the authorities. Earlier the German drugmaker hailed the formal authorisation of its mRNA-based vaccine as ‘exciting news’ as its vaccine candidate bagged world’s first approval from the UK regulator.

The groundbreaking achievement has caused a stir across the globe and BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin also said that the company's aim is to ensure a safe and effective vaccine. He also credited that the speedy approval by Britain is the "scientifically rigorous" and "highly ethical research programme."

“The Emergency Use Authorization in the U.K. will mark the first time citizens outside of the trials will have the opportunity to be immunized against COVID-19,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

“We believe that the roll-out of the vaccination program in the U.K. will reduce the number of people in the high-risk population being hospitalized. Our aim is to bring a safe and effective vaccine upon approval to the people who need it. The data submitted to regulatory agencies around the world are the result of a scientifically rigorous and highly ethical research and development program," he added.

Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla hailed the UK government’s approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech as ‘historic moment’. While the British government is eyeing to roll out first inoculations starting within a few days, the chief executive of the American pharmaceutical company said that the emergency use authorisation in Britain is a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and called it a 'historic day'.

UK's MHRA says 'no corners cut' to approve vaccine

the CEO of MHRA, Dr June Raine reiterated that the “first” priority on immunisation is the safety of the citizens. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on December 2 assured that the mRNA-based vaccine is 95 per cent effective “irrespective of age, sex or race”.

In the news briefing, it was also informed that the MHRA is working “hard” to deliver the immunisation to all the people starting from the ones most vulnerable people. MHRA said that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other vaccines that are developed across the world “and the side effects are very low” with no specific precautions or tests required before inoculation. Raine expressed confidence in the approval and assured that the safety of the vaccine has been scrutinised with 'no stone being left unturned'.

“We have sought the advice of the Government's independent body, the Commission on Human Medicines who have critically assessed every piece of evidence for the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID19 vaccine,” British regulator CEO said before adding, “This vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut: UK's medicine regulator MHRA chief Dr June Raine”

