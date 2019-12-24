Blind Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2020: From Environmental Disasters To Trump's Downfall

Bulgarian Baba Vanga recently foretold the predictions for the coming year 2020. Nicknamed Nostradamus of the Balkans, the baba is famous for her predictions about the 9/11 attacks and Brexit. The mystic baba died in the year 1996 but made predictions dating thousands of years into the future till 5079, with people still seeking her wisdom.

Mystic Baba

According to reports, Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at a very young age and that is when her ability to foresee the future started. However, a few of her predictions have been considered untrue whereas there are reports that suggest her predictions have an 85% success rate. One of the predictions by her in 2019 was about the downfall of United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prediction about Trump is that he will fall sick due to an unknown illness that will ultimately leave him deaf and suffering from a case of a brain tumour. In the case of Putin, Vanga predicted that Putin will be subject to an assassination attempt by someone from within the Russian government. The Mystic Baba also foresaw a lot of environmental disasters such as the tsunami that wrecked Asia in 2004. 2020 could also be a witness to the destruction of all of Asia as well as a meteorite fall on Russia. One of her other predictions includes that the European continent could completely be destroyed.

Read: French Interior Ministry Says 9/11 Inspired Attacks Foiled By DGSE

Read: 9/11 Anniversary: US Prez Warns Taliban, Says 'we'll Hit You Harder'

Not so accurate

According to baba-vanga.com, the figure of her 85% accuracy comes from a study conducted by a former director of the Bulgarian Institue of Suggestology Georgi Lozanov. In the yar 1989, she said that the United States of America will be struck by two steel birds in what was considered to be the 9/11 terror attacks. She also accurately predicted the sinking of a Russian submarine. However, her prediction about the complete destruction of Europe by 2016 turned out to be wrong. Her prediction about the 1994 FIFA World Cup final being played between two teams beginning with B was way off the mark.

Read: The Woman In The Window: A Psychological Mystery Thriller That Will Keep You Gripped

Read: Mystery Behind 'tiger Stripes' On Saturn's Icy Moon Decoded By Scientists

(With inputs from agencies)