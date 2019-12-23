The Woman In The Window: A Psychological Mystery Thriller That Will Keep You Gripped

The upcoming movie, The Woman in the Window has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. The trailer of the movie was released on December 19, 2019. The cast of the movie includes Atypical star Jennifer Jason Leigh, Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Julianne Moore. The movie is all set to release on May 15, 2020. It is directed by Joe Wright and bankrolled by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas. Let us take a look at what will the movie be about.

About the trailer

After the screen rights were acquired by Fox 2000 from the novel The Woman in the Window, it was announced in 2018 that Joe Wright would direct the upcoming film. The lead actor of the movie Amy Adams who is playing the role of Dr Anna Fox suffers from agoraphobia disorder. It is a type of anxiety disorder in which a person has a fear, where he/she avoids places or situations that might cause them to panic and make them feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed. She stays at home all the time because of her fear. Because of her psychological disorder, Anna Fox gets hallucinations about people and murders. In fact, there is also a scene where a murder takes place in the film and police visits Anna Fox's house to investigate the crime scene. However, there is a suspense about who the killer is in the movie. That will only be revealed after the release of the film. Apart from this, Anthony Mackie will also play a vital role in the film. He will be playing the role of Edward Fox who may be seen having some connection with Anna Fox.

