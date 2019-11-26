Body Of Missing British Backpacker Aslan King Found In Australia

Australian Police have found the body of Aslan King, a British Backpacker who went missing during the weekend. The body has not been officially identified by police but authorities believe it to be King, 25, who went missing from the state of Victoria in Australia on Saturday.

Last seen in Princetown

King was last seen at a campsite in Princetown, on the Great Ocean Road. According to his social media, King worked as an illustrator in Brighton, England. The news of his disappearance had triggered an intensive search by police. King was camping with his friends near Twelve Apostles, which is three hours southwest of Melbourne. Before his disappearance, it is believed that King suffered a seizure and consequently hit his head before suddenly running into the bushland. Talking to the media, Acting Senior Sergeant Travis Barber stated that King's friends had never seen him do this before and that his behaviour was definitely out of the ordinary for him.

Fearing that King might have become disoriented from the blow to the head and gotten lost in the bushland, the police launched an intensive manhunt and deployed a helicopter, horses, motorcycle riders, specialist rescue teams and volunteers to find him. Members of King's family are on their way from England to Australia. The police also thanked the public and the media for their assistance in the search for Arslan King.

The body was found at 10:15am this morning. The body was found just over a kilometre away from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen, lending more credence to the theory that it is indeed Aslan King.

Australia is one of the most popular tourist destinations, especially for backpackers. It has stunning landscaped and once-in-a-lifetime outdoor activities with bizarre wildlife and exceedingly down-to-earth hosts. But one must also remember that Australia is also massive and very remote in certain areas.

