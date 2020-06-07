US: 18-year-old Cleans Streets For 10 Hours After Protests, Gets Car As Reward

An 18-year-old high school student was left surprised after he received a car and a scholarship as a reward following his huge clean-up mission in the city after protests. According to reports, Antonio Gwynn Jr. took up the cleaning mission in his hometown Buffalo, New York after he heard about the damage caused by the ongoing protests on news. Gwynn got to know about roads covered in glass and garbage and picked up his broom at 2 a.m. in the morning and started cleaning the area.

Read: George Floyd Protests: From UK To Australia, World Unites To Raise Voice Against Racism

Gwynn reportedly cleaned the neighbourhood for 10 hours after an organised group came in the morning for the cleaning job they found most of the work was already done by the teenager. Upon hearing about Gwynn on the news and after doing some research, a 27-year-old man named Matt Block decided to gift his old convertible Mustang to the boy. Matt while talking to the press said that he got to know on Facebook that Gwynn was looking for information about cars, so he decided to gift one.

Read: Largely Peaceful Protests Against Police Brutality March On

Gwynn, who wants to study trade in college was provided with a full scholarship by Medaille College in Buffalo. The incident inspired a local businessman, who rewarded Gwynn with free auto insurance on his car. Gwynn while talking to the media said that he is thankful for everything that people in the community have done for him.

Read: Washington Protesters Express Optimism After Week On Edge

US protests

The United States is currently rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Derek choked Floyd to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee on the back of his neck. Several states imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation after looting and destruction of properties started.

Read: George Floyd's Brother Addresses Crowd At NYC Memorial, Thanks People For Support

