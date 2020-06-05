George Floyd's Brother Addresses Crowd At NYC Memorial, Thanks People For Support

Terrence Floyd, brother of the African-American man George Floyd who was killed by a Caucasian police officer late last month, addressed a group of protesters in New York at a memorial service held at the site where demonstrators and police clashed a night before. Terrence thanked the crowd for showing love to his brother and told protesters that he is proud of the demonstrations that are taking place in the name of Geroge Floyd. However, Terrence also said that he is not proud of the destruction that has been taking place across the country for the past one week adding that his brother wasn't about that.

Read: George Floyd Protests: Ex-top US General Denounces Trump's Military Threat

The memorial service was part of the demonstrations that have been taking place in the city. The protests continued even well past the city imposed curfew that started at 8 p.m. According to reports, the city police in some places made arrests taking protesters to jail, while in other places they just watched them shout, "No justice, no peace", "George Floyd" and "Black lives matter". A night before, police used baton and pepper spray to disperse the crowd from the area where Floyd's memorial service was held, multiple videos of which went viral on social media platforms.

Read: Scott Morrison Urges People To Not Attend Black Lives Matter Protests Amid COVID-19 Fears

As per reports, the protesters are demanding reforms in police, criminal justice, and government bot at national and local levels. Protesters are also demanding charges against police officers who were involved in the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, another black person killed by the police in a brutal manner on March 13 after they stormed her house and shot her. Some protesters in Washington DC are demanding statehood for the District of Columbia and the legalisation of marijuana.

Read: Amid Covid & Floyd Protests, Trump Prepares Executive Order To Speed Up Environment Nods

Protests in US

The United States is currently rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Derek choked Floyd to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee on the back of his neck. Several states imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation after looting and destruction of properties started.

Read: Barack Obama Urges Youth To Feel 'hopeful', Says 'you Have Power To Change Things'

