Brazil Reports 11,687 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 374,898

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil recorded 11,687 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to reports, the Brazilian Health Ministry reported the new cases on May 25. The new coronavirus cases raise the nationwide total in Brazil to 374,898 positive coronavirus cases. Due to a recent spike in new coronavirus cases, Brazil is now the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, second only to the United States. The death toll in Brazil currently stands at 23,473 dead.

US places travel restriction

Due to the rising coronavirus cases in Brazil, the White House announced that it would be restricting the entry for travellers from Brazil. According to reports, the White House released a statement wherein US President Donald Trump's administration had come to the conclusion that Brazil was currently experiencing widespread, ongoing person-person transmission” of COVID-19.

Read: In Bolsonaro's Brazil, Everyone Else Is To Blame For Virus

Read: Former Brazil Women's Soccer Coach Alvarez Dies At 63

According to reports, the restrictions put in place by the US government would be applicable to travellers who had visited Brazil two weeks prior to their entry int the United States. The United States currently has the most coronavirus cases in the world with a nationwide total of 1,662,768 and a death toll of 98,223

Bolsonaro attends a rally, flouts social distancing norms

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets along with his supporters for a rally on May 25. Even though he reportedly arrived with a white facemask on, it was soon removed to greet the cheering crowd. Moreover, the people at the rally did not adhere to the social distancing rules and Bolsonaro was spotted shaking hands and embracing some supporters. In one instance, according to reports, the Brazilian President hoisted a young boy on his shoulders.

(Image Credit AP)

Read: 'Resign, Shut Up & Stay At Home': Brazilian Mayor Attacks PM Bolsonaro Over COVID Response

Read: COVID-19: Brazil Reports 15,813 New Cases, 653 More Deaths In 24 Hours