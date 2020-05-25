COVID-19: Brazil Reports 15,813 New Cases, 653 More Deaths In 24 Hours

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil's Ministry of Health has recently reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases. According to reports, 15,813 new COVID-19 cases were reported in just 24 hours, as well as 653 new coronavirus related deaths. Brazil has reported 363,211 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as well as 22,666 deaths. As per reports, due to the recent jump in cases, Brazil now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, only behind the United States.

US places travel restriction

In the wake of the worsening situation of coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, White House announced on May 25 that it is barring travel on non-US citizens to and from the Latin America giant. According to the White House statement, US President Donald Trump administration “has determined that the Federative Republic of Brazil is experiencing widespread, ongoing person-person transmission” of COVID-19.

The US government restrictions would be applicable to people who had been to Brazil for up to two weeks. However, the White House reportedly assured that the rule introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 would not affect the commerce between both the nations. This comes as the US is already the most-affected country in the world due to COVID-19 pandemic and has recorded 97,672 deaths and over 1.6 million cases.

Supporters take to the streets

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets along with his supporters for a rally on May 25. Even though he reportedly arrived with a white facemask on, it was soon removed to greet the cheering crowd. Moreover, the people at the rally did not adhere to the social distancing rules and Bolsonaro was spotted shaking hands and embracing some supporters. In one instance, according to reports, the Brazilian President hoisted a young boy on his shoulders.

Bolsonaro has not only dismissed all early alarms of the coronavirus outbreak as ‘little-flu’ but recently he also claimed that he has kept a box of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine at his house for 94-year-old mother. This is despite frequent warnings by health professionals that the anti-viral drug is not beneficial for coronavirus patients and have advised against the usage.

