'Resign, Shut Up & Stay At Home': Brazilian Mayor Attacks PM Bolsonaro Over COVID Response

As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to ignore the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the mayor of Manaus, that has been badly hit by the coronavirus, has accused Bolsonaro of being ‘co-responsible’ for spiking death toll in the country. According to international media reports, the mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgilio Neto even called for the Brazilian President's resignation over his handling of COVID-19 pandemic which has made Brazil the most affected country of the pandemic in South America.

Neto believes that Bolsonaro should “shut up and stay at home” after the far-right leader attended a rally, flouting social distancing norms. The Brazilian mayor of the city of two million told an international media outlet that Bolsonaro dreams to be dictator, “but is too stupid”. The criticism against the Brazilian President has grown more intense as Brazil surpassed the infection toll in Russia and became the second-most coronavirus-hit country in the world after the United States.

Brazil, which has till now recorded 363,211 COVID-19 cases and 22,666 deaths, is yet to reportedly witness the peak of the outbreak. Bolsonaro has previously dismissed the global health crisis as “little-flu” and has even posed doubt on the death toll put forth by some mayors of the country. The actions have prompted Neto to say that his message for Bolsonaro is to “resign, resign, resign because he doesn’t govern Brazil”.

Bolsonaro attends rally, flouts social distancing norms

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets along with his supporters for a rally on May 25. Even though he reportedly arrived with a white facemask on, it was soon removed to greet the cheering crowd. Moreover, the people at the rally did not adhere to the social distancing rules and Bolsonaro was spotted shaking hands and embracing some supporters. In one instance, according to reports, the Brazilian President hoisted a young boy on his shoulders.

Image Source: AP