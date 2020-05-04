Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says 'destruction Of Jobs By Some Governors Is Irresponsible'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on May 3 campaigned against lockdown in several parts of the nation and said that they would have to pay a huge price for it. Addressing thousands of anti-confinement demonstrators, from his presidential palace, he blamed the state governors for continuing the lockdown. As of now, the Latin American nation has reported 101,826 cases of COVID-19 and 7,051 fatalities.

"The destruction of jobs by some governors is irresponsible and unacceptable. We will pay a high price in the future," the head of state said in a speech that was broadcasted live on Facebook.

Last week, Bolsonaro had said that he would like everyone to return to work amid coronavirus lockdown. Bolsonaro in a live video feed said he would like all the citizens to return to work, but added that it is not up to him to decide while putting the onus completely on governors and mayors.

He had railed against state governors saying that their stringent confident measures were an overreaction and would eventually damage the economy. According to experts, the number of reported case in Brazil could be 12 to 15 times more owing to undetected cases due to lack of testing.

Read: Brazil's President Bolsonaro Wants Soccer To Return Amid Pandemic

Read: Outgoing Brazil Minister Sergio Moro Denies Bolsonaro's Allegation

'People are with us'

The most recent demonstration drew a larger crowd than the previous rallies with many asking for the army to intervene. “The people are with us and the army is on the side of the law, order, freedom and democracy, Borsonaro replied. Many others waved posters criticising Rodrigo Maia and Sergio Moro, both critics of the Brazilian leaders.

Read: COVID-19: Brazil President Bolsonaro Wants People To Return To Work Amid Lockdown

Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the threat of coronavirus pandemic as he last month visited a market to make his case. Bolsonaro visited a market in Taguatinga, a suburb of Brasilia, and spoke to a man selling barbecued meat on skewers. The Brazilian president had also questioned the decision to shut down schools and transport in the country. Bolsonaro had also attacked the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, alleging that he is not a doctor.

Read: Brazilian Court Orders Prez Bolsonaro To Release His COVID-19 Test Results Within 2 Days

