COVID-19: Brazil President Bolsonaro Wants People To Return To Work Amid Lockdown

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on May 1 reportedly said he would like everyone to return to work amid coronavirus lockdown. Bolsonaro in a live video feed said he would like all the citizens to return to work, but added that it is not up to him to decide while putting the onus completely on governors and mayors. The right-wing leader has been demanding the reopening of the Brazilian economy and had earlier encouraged people to violate lockdown measures put in place by governors and mayors.

Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the threat of coronavirus pandemic as he last month visited a market to make his case. Bolsonaro visited a market in Taguatinga, a suburb of Brasilia, and spoke to a man selling barbecued meat on skewers. The Brazilian president had also questioned the decision to shut down schools and transport in the country. Bolsonaro had also attacked the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, alleging that he is not a doctor.

Bolsonaro on April 16 fired his health minister over disagreements in containing the coronavirus pandemic. Minutes after the development, Luiz Henrique Mandetta took to Twitter, where he said that he just heard about his dismissal from the President and wished success to his replacement. On March 29, micro-blogging platform Twitter had removed two of President Bolsonaro's post where he was apparently questing the quarantine measures.

Coronavirus in Brazil

According to data by worldometer, there are currently 47,751 active cases in Brazil, of which 8,318 remain under critical condition, while 38,039 have recovered fully. Brazil has logged in 92,202 coronavirus cases with 6,412 deaths since it first broke out in December last year. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 2,39,000 lives so far with over 3.40 million people infected by the disease worldwide.

(Image Credit: AP)

