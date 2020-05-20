Brazil Records 1,179 More Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-day Fatalities

Brazil recorded 1,179 more deaths on May 19 marking the highest single-day fatalities due to coronavirus. The new numbers have pushed the nationwide death toll to over 17,971. Previously, the largest single-day toll was recorded on May 12, when 881 people died due to the lethal respiratory infection.

On May 18, the Latin American nation surpassed UK to become the country with the third-highest infection with 2,71,628 cases as of now. Brazil, which is only behind the US and Russia, reported 17,408 cases on May 18. Currently, there are over 1,47,108 active cases in the country. In recent months, two doctors have resigned as health ministers owing to the fact that Bolsonaro constantly defies public health experts to advise.

This comes as Bolsonaro, an ideological ally of US President Donald Trump, doubled down on chloroquine as a possible remedy for the infection. Speaking to international media reporters, the Brazilian leader asserted that interim Health minister Eduardo Pazuello would issue new guidelines expanding the recommended use of the anti-malaria drug on May 20. Later, speaking to a Brazilan website, he said that an “active-duty army general” would sign the new chloroquine guidelines and keep the job for now.

'Trouble'

Meanwhile, Trump has reckoned a possible travel ban. Speaking to reporters on May 18, he said that he didn’t want people to come and infect Americans adding that Brazil was having undoubtedly.“some troubled”. However, he said that he didn't want Brazilians to be sick either and that he was helping the Latin American nation with ventilators.

(Image credits: AP)