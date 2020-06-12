Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 800,000, Death Toll Crosses 40,000

Health Ministry of Brazil has reportedly confirmed that the country has surpassed 800000 coronavirus cases on June 11 and reported 30,412 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the John Hopkins tally, Brazil recorded 1,239 new covid related fatalities taking its total tally to 40,919 deaths. According to the tally, Brazil is the world's second worst hit nation with 802,828 confirmed cases after US. It is also the third-highest after US and UK in total number of deaths.

345,595 people recovered

The health ministry reportedly said that 345,595 people have recovered of the total number of cases. Brazil's biggest cities started reopening their economic activities amid the huge surge in coronavirus cases which is a serious matter of concern. Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state has confirmed a record number of COVID-19 related fatalities for the second day on June 10, according to the reports. According to the reports, Sau Paulo which is believed to be the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic reported 340 new deaths within the last 24 hours. According to the reports, it is a matter of concern as half of the shops in the city remained open on Wednesday.

The Brazilian government on June 7 had said that it will stop publishing data on coronavirus as it is 'not needed' and scrapped figures from its website. The health ministry said it would now be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours.

As the decision evoked an outcry by the journalists and the members of Congress, Bolsonaro said "the cumulative data does not reflect the moment the country is in” on Twitter without any further explanation. He wrote, “additional measures are being taken to improve the reporting of cases".

