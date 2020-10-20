Brazil-US Relations At Its 'best Moment Ever' With New Chapter: Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that the country’s relations with the United States are currently at their best as they announced three trade facilitation agreements during a virtual summit. Speaking at the summit organised by US Chamber of Commerce, Bolsonaro said that the Brazil-US relations have elevated to “its best moment ever.”

“In the last year and a half, together with President Trump, we have elevated Brazil-U.S. relations to its best moment ever, and opened a new chapter in the relationship between the two largest economies and democracies in the hemisphere,” Bolsonaro told the summit.

The Brazilian President announced three agreements with the US, adding that the deal will curb red-tapism and increase trade and investment. The United States and Brazil signed the protocol outlining the agreements, saying it would set the stage for future cooperation and identifying priority sectors to reduce trade barriers.

“This triple package will be able to slash red tape and bring about even more growth to our bilateral trade with beneficial results for the flow of investments as well,” Bolsonaro said.

Dependence on Chinese imports

At the same conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted the need for the United States and Brazil to reduce dependence on China for imports for their own security. The top US diplomat said that the two countries need to find ways to increase trade between the two countries and reduce dependence for “critical items” imported from China.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his wish to boost ties with Brazil, a country led by far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, to provide a counterweight to Beijing. The United States has been pressurising its allies to curb trade relations with China, including banning China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for 5G operations. China remains Brazil’s largest trade partner and following the suit could jeopardise the export of soy and iron ore amid deteriorating Sino-US relations.

