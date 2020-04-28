BRICS Foreign Ministers To Hold Video-conference To Brainstorm Response On COVID-19

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is all set to join his counterparts from the BRICS nations in an joint video-conference on Tuesday to brainstorm ways in which the countries can cooperate to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The BRICS countries include--Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The video conference will be hosted by Russia which is the current rotating head of the BRICS and will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The video conference of the BRICS will also focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international relations, as well as possible joint measures in the fight against the highly dangerous and fast-spreading contagion, according to Russia's Sputnik news agency.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked the New Development Bank (NDB) to enhance the emergency facility to USD 10 billion to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. FM Sitharaman participated in the 5th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of NDB through video-conference. The NDB was established by the BRICS countries in 2014.

"On the discussion of COVID-19, FM appreciated NDB's effort on fast-tracking of financial assistance of about USD 5 billion to BRICS countries including Emergency Assistance of USD 1 billion India to combat COVID-19 pandemic. She also suggested that assistance under this Facility to be enhanced to USD 10 Billion," an official statement quoted Sitharaman.

