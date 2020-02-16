British Hiker Found Dead A Week After She Went Missing In New Zealand

New Zealand authorities have found the body of the British hiker, Stephanie Simpson, on February 14 after nearly a week she went missing in Mount Aspiring National Park. Her body was reportedly found in the Pyke Creek area where her backpack and boots were located earlier. Police Sgt Mark Kirkwood said in a statement that the search had been significant challenges due to rugged terrain. However, he did not indicate if there was anything suspicious about the female hiker's death.

The 32-year-old hiker reportedly went hiking in the National Park in New Zealand last weekend and was then reported missing on February 10 after failing to arrive at an appointment. Helicopters were used to search for Simspon over the hilly region in Mount Aspiring while her family was desperate for any information. According to international reports, Simpson's brother, Sam Hazelton had earlier told an media outlet in New Zealand that his sister was an experienced hiker and was very fit. According to Hazelton, Simpson had also taken part in triathlons and running races.

“She’s an extremely determined, strong-willed person,” Hazelton said.

Mount Aspiring National Park is located in South Island and has been known for its rugged remoteness and striking river valleys. Earlier, the police authorities had narrowed down their search to Pyke Creek area and used two dog teams along with cliff and canyon rescue teams to locate Simpson's body.

(With AP inputs)