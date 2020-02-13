'Angel In The Sky': Hiker Captures Stunning Photo Of Rare Weather Phenomenon

Lee Howdle, a hiker from the UK, has captured stunning photographs of a rare weather phenomenon called a Brocken Spectre, which appears to create an angel in the sky while he was hiking in the Peak District National Park in Derbyshire in central England.

Howdle shared one of the images on Instagram rendering the users amused at the unique photos portraying an incredible phenomenon. In the photo, Howdle can be seen standing on a cliff and the light creates vibrant effects casting his shadow with a ring around it.

Read When Ryan Reynolds Proved That He Is The Funniest Actor On Twitter

Read Photography Instagram Accounts For All Photo Enthusiasts To Follow

Brocken spectre creates mists of colourful light

According to the reports, Howdle was standing on Mam Tor, a 1,696-foothill in the High Peak area of the National Park when he observed the unusual phenomenon called Brocken spectre or mountain spectre. In this phenomenon, a magnified shadow of an observer casts upon clouds opposite to the Sun's direction, creating mists of colourful light around, according to Johann Silberschlag, a German Lutheran theologian and natural scientist.

Read Jennifer Winget's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Dogs

Read Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Pictures Prove That He's A True Family Man

Howdle reportedly said that his shadow looked huge like it was in a circular rainbow. He added that he took some photos of it and then carried on walking, it was like an 'angel in the sky' over the hills, it was quite magical, he said. Social media users were mesmerised with the photos of Howdle and shared it widely on the internet.

“Incredible capture mate, love this”, wrote one user. “Blessing from heaven”, wrote another. “That looks like something out of a horror flick coming to get you”, said another user. “ Wow!! That's one for the mantlepiece”, an individual commented admiring a photo Lee shared of himself on the mountain peak.