Man Rescues Deer Trapped In Snake's Death Grip, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video: Watch

Social media is filled with bizarre videos of wild animals. While some of them make people scared, others leave us quite surprised. Recently, one such video has been doing rounds on the internet. The viral video features how a deer is rescued from the death grip of a snake. The clip that has made headlines is shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name Vineet Vashist.

Viral video of snake and deer:

The viral clip begins with a deer who is knocked down by a gigantic snake. In the video, the helpless deer is trapped in the death grip of the scary snake. It appears that the snake was about to eat the animal. However, suddenly the deer is rescued by a person who helps the deer getting rid of the snake’s grip with a tree branch. The viral video further sees the snake getting furious after being disturbed by the branch of the tree.

The snake tries to attack then tries to attack the man. But the stands his ground however this time he uses a stick to shoo away the snake. After this, it leaves the deer, saving his life, the deer quickly gets up and runs away. The Twitter user shared the video asking a simple question. He wrote “What do you think? The man was right or wrong?”. According to the hashtags, the video seems to be taken at the Jim Corbett National Park.

Netizens react

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and managed to garner more than 18.4k views. The question asked by the user has left netizens divided. While some are favouring the man for his kind deed others are criticising him for disturbing the ways of nature. One of the Twitter users commented saying that if there is a choice between kindness and what is right. One should always be kind. While another user went on to say that the man’s action wasn’t kindness but it was detrimental to both the animals. Have a look at how netizens are reacting over the entire incident here:

Many are saying not to interfere with law of nature.When you have a black topped road in forest where ungulates slip & predators choose such areas, nature & it’s law is already defied. Lets be kind. Ask ur heart & a informed mind to give you kindness & help in making a choice. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 2, 2020

Very wrong, we should NOT interfere with the ways nature or wold. It should take it's own course. This is not kindness, this is detrimental to both the animals and interferes with their behaviour. — Vibhavari (@Vibhavaripn) June 2, 2020

There is no right or wrong here.



Many times we've seen a hippo charging into a croc and the croc losing its prey and been appreciative of the hippo's action.



The strong prevail under the laws of the Jungle. That human was the most powerful here. — Too Opinionated (@ToooOpinionated) June 2, 2020

tough one! always heard "don't interfere with nature". the snake needs to eat too. — Hypocrite! (@hypppoocrite) June 2, 2020

