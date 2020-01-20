British PM Accused Of Breaking 'clear Promise' With MP's Over Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused by former members of the British parliament of violating the pledge of giving MP's a vote on extending the transition period in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit. The Ex-Conservative Party member, David Gauke has reportedly called this move as 'reckless' and also warned that there are negligible chances of securing a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union in the speedy time period offered by Johnson.

When Johnson's senior lieutenant, Michael Gove was reportedly asked if members of the House of Commons would be allowed to vote if no trade agreement is reached by the end of the transition, UK PM's spokesperson denied an extension. However, this move by the Conservative government contradicts the promises made on October 22 by justice secretary Robert Buckland who said 'the government will abide' by the extension of the implementation period and assured that 'Parliament has a legitimate role to play'. Buckland had assured David Gauke who raised concerns over a no-deal Brexit with the EU.

Now, since Johnson's government has denied the possibility of extension, Gauke reportedly said is worried that Britain will leave the 27-nation-bloc, on unfavourable World Trade Agreements terms involving tariffs on a wide range of goods. He further termed the move 'reckless' tearing up of a 'clear promise' made by Buckland.

Johnson assures Brexit by Jan 31

Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31 after the Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

