IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Sri Lankan Legends Who Were Bargain Buys But Failed In The Same Season

Sri Lankan cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have proven to be genuine match-winners for their respective franchises. However, not every Sri Lankan has been able to replicate their international success at India’s premier T20 event. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at three legends from Sri Lanka who were bargain buys by franchises but flopped in the same season.

IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Sri Lankan legends who failed to live up to expectations

Chaminda Vaas

With more than 750 international wickets, Chaminda Vaas is one of Sri Lanka’s greatest pacers of all time. However, the cricketer was purchased at his base price of $200,000 at the IPL 2008 auction. The Sri Lankan represented the erswhile Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition but failed to make much impact with the ball.

Tillakaratne Dilshan

The former Sri Lankan opening batsman represented Delhi Daredevils between 2008 and 2010. He was purchased for US$250,000 against his base price of US$152,000. He played seven games in the first edition and managed to score just 104 runs at a meagre average of 17.33. The cricketer enjoyed a much better run in the second season before failing yet again in the IPL 2010.

Nuwan Kulasekera