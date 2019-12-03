The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Sri Lankan Legends Who Were Bargain Buys But Failed In The Same Season

Cricket News

As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction, we take a look at three Sri Lankan cricketers who were bargain buys but could not live up to expectations.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020 Auction

Sri Lankan cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have proven to be genuine match-winners for their respective franchises. However, not every Sri Lankan has been able to replicate their international success at India’s premier T20 event. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at three legends from Sri Lanka who were bargain buys by franchises but flopped in the same season.  

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Sri Lankan legends who failed to live up to expectations

Chaminda Vaas

With more than 750 international wickets, Chaminda Vaas is one of Sri Lanka’s greatest pacers of all time. However, the cricketer was purchased at his base price of $200,000 at the IPL 2008 auction. The Sri Lankan represented the erswhile Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition but failed to make much impact with the ball.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Tillakaratne Dilshan

The former Sri Lankan opening batsman represented Delhi Daredevils between 2008 and 2010. He was purchased for US$250,000 against his base price of US$152,000. He played seven games in the first edition and managed to score just 104 runs at a meagre average of 17.33. The cricketer enjoyed a much better run in the second season before failing yet again in the IPL 2010.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Nuwan Kulasekera

The Sri Lankan pacer was brought at his base price of US$200,000 by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2011 auction. However, the cricketer played only one game in the entire tournament and ended up with figures of 1-26 in his 3 overs. Kulasekera eventually departed from the cash-rich league after playing another edition for CSK.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG