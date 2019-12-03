IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Australian Legends Who Were Bargain Buys But Failed In The Same Season

Australian cricketers have proven to be among the most reliable imports in the IPL. Many Australian players like Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner have gone on to become IPL winning captains of their respective franchises. Several others have been winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap at some stage. In spite of all the hype surrounding the Australian cricketers, not every player from the country has been able to replicate their international success at India’s premier T20 event. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at three Australian legends who were bargain buys by franchises but flopped in the same season.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Australian legends who failed to set the tournament on fire

Ricky Ponting

Australia's 2-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting was acquired by Mumbai Indians in 2013 at his base price of $400,000, five years after he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. Ponting was appointed as captain of MI as well. However, he played only six matches before handing over the reins to Rohit Sharma. Ponting scored only 52 runs in 6 innings, which pretty much ended his IPL playing career.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Michael Clarke

Another Australian World Cup-winning captain, Michael Clarke was purchased by the erstwhile Pune Warriors India in 2013 to replace Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at his base price of $400,000. The cricketer played 6 matches in all and scored only 98 runs at an average of 16.33. He did not participate any further in the competition.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Glenn McGrath

Delhi Daredevils purchased legendary Australian pacer at his base price of $350,000 for the inaugural edition. He played all the Daredevils' 14 round-robin games but managed to pick up only 12 wickets. McGrath was associated with the franchise for another 2 years but did not play a single game thereafter.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari