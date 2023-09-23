'Brutal' Crimes By Iran Forces Against Mahsa Amini Protesters Were 'planned': Rights Group

Iran's security forces took deliberate shots at the eyes and faces of protesters during last year's crackdown after the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian rights group has claimed. According to the Iran Human Rights group (IHRNGO), the attacks on Amini's protesters were planned beforehand.

In an evaluation released on Friday, the Norway-based group deduced that it was able to confirm 138 incidents of eye injuries sustained by Iranians when widespread demonstrations rocked the nation. Several victims were left either partially blinded or with complete loss of vision.

What does the IHRNGO analysis say?

“IHRNGO’s analysis shows that the brutal crimes committed during the protests by the Islamic republic were planned, coordinated and calculated. The Islamic republic leader, Ali Khamenei, and all the perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable," said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the head of IHRNGO.

While the analysis was released this week, reports of Iranians being shot in the eye emerged long ago. The brutal crackdown began shortly after citizens of Iran expressed outrage over the death of Amini, who died in police custody after being detained by the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Victims claim that they were intentionally singled out before being attacked. The explosive accusations have been denied by Tehran and top security officials. IHRNGO further said that women made up 56% of the victims with eye injuries, most of which were caused by metal or plastic pellets.

Hundreds injured and killed since protests shook Iran

Some injuries were also inflicted through projectiles fired from paintball guns, RFE/RL reported. While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact number of victims, the New York Times estimates that about 500 Iranians received treatment at hospitals across the Iranian capital of Tehran for eye wounds in the first three months of the protests.

On the other hand, Iranwire, which maintains a record of human rights abuses in the country, said that the figure was much higher. According to it, about 580 cases of blinding were reported in Tehran and the province of Kurdistan, although "the actual numbers across the country are much higher.” In addition to the eye injuries, over 500 people have been killed during the protests. The number includes 71 children who were part of the protests.