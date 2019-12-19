Builder To Work For Free After Winning £105 Million Lottery Jackpot

A builder who turned a multi-millionaire due to a lottery win has said that even with the large amount of money that he has won he will stay humble and return to work. He has decided that he will even work for free so that some families can have more money to spend on Christmas.

Still wishes to continue working

Steve Thompson won 105 million pounds in a Europe wide lottery and became the ninth-biggest UK winner. A neighbour of Steve while talking to local media said that Steve had installed a conservatory for him and after completing his work he refused to charge him. The neighbour added that after the win he and Steve have not talked about his win because he felt like Steve will have talked enough about that to other people, the neighbour also said that his actions show that he is a nice man. Steve has decided that he will complete all the outstanding jobs that he is working on before he stops working, he still uses his old yellow work van and since he only has a few more projects left he does not see a reason to replace it.

During a press conference after winning the lottery, Steve said that he had been playing the lottery for 25 years and that he wanted to reassure his customers that he'll hold true to his commitments and get all his jobs done. Steve and Lenka Thompson have three children together and live in West Sussex, Lenka has already quit her job at a convenience store. The couple aims to buy a house soon so that their sons aged,10 and 15 and their eight-year-old daughter can each have their own bedrooms for the first time.

Steve while talking to local media said that he had trouble sleeping after winning the lottery because I was difficult to come to terms with the sheer amount of money he had won. To him, going back to work part-time as a way of coping.

