Healthy Winter Recipe: Try These Healthy Spinach Dishes To Keep You Warm

Everyone is aware of the health benefits of green vegetables like spinach. One cup of the green veggie is known to be full of vitamins A, protein, calcium, iron, potassium, Vitamin B9, and magnesium. Along with the nutritious benefit of the vegetable, it is still a fact that the majority of people don't like the taste of spinach, especially children. So, to include Popeye's favourite dish in your daily diet here is a meal plan that may help to make your spinach dish into something savoury and delicious.

Ginger Spinach Smoothie for breakfast

Ginger and spinach are the highlights of this smoothie as ginger provides anti-inflammatory properties which is very beneficial to your gut. Consuming ginger daily may help in muscle soreness that you may experience after a gym workout. For this smoothie, add a natural sweetener of your choice in this dish, along with nutrient-rich seeds like hemp seeds and chia seeds. Blend them with spinach, tangerines, and bananas. A perfect refreshing tropical smoothie is ready to be served.

Spinach Souffle for snacks

Ingredients needed are 1 egg, ½ cup of grated Gruyere cheese, 4 tablespoons of salted butter, garlic cloves, 1 ½ cup of milk, 2 Tbsp of all-purpose flour, 1 bunch of spinach (washed and chopped), breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, chopped oregano leaves. Start with preparing a white sauce in a saucepan using the above ingredients, once made, add chopped spinach along with the salt pepper seasonings. Use a ramekin to bake your souffle, but first coat the ramekins with bread crumbs. Now to your saucepan add grated cheese, at this stage add the egg as well. Now pour the mix into ramekins and set it out for baking. The oven baking settings would be at 200°C for about 15-20 minutes.

Sarson da Saag for lunch or dinner

Winter is incomplete without Punjab's favourite Sarson ka saag and Makki di roti. Those who are unaware of this dish, might not know that the sarso (mustard) ka saag consists of spinach along with the mustard saag and bathua saag (It is called bathua in Hindi and Chenopodium album as the scientific name for it). Sarson da Saag is usually paired with Makki di Roti, which is made with cornflour. For this dish, prepare the greens by washing and cutting them. Let them stew in a pressure cooker for about 2 whistles in a low flame. Take the boiled leaves out and let them cool. Once cooled grind them using a food processor but remember to grind roughly. It should not be made into a chutney. In a pan, take some oil, add mustard seeds, dry red chilly, and cumin seeds for tadka. Once tempered add your sliced onions, garlic cloves in it. Once they get cooked add your prepared greens in the pan and saute for 5-6 minutes. Garnish it with 2 tbsp of ghee.

