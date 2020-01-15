The Debate
Burger King's Offer Of 'part-time Positions' For Prince Harry Takes Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

Burger King has offered 'part-time positions' to Prince Harry after he, and Meghan announced of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the royal family.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Burger King

The US-based multinational fast-food chain, Burger King has offered 'part-time positions' to Prince Harry who along with his wife, Meghan Markle announced 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. The fast-food joint tweeted on January 13 and said that 'this royal family' will offer the Duke of Sussex with positions in Burger King. However, this tweet has taken the internet by storm with more than six thousand likes. The twitter users have posted edited images of Prince Harry as a Burger King employee and even applauded the US joint for their 'hospitality'. 

Read -  Prince Harry And His Wife Meghan Faced Fresh Criticism After Royal Crisis Summit

Read -  Prince Harry Set To Join Meghan In Canada After Crisis Talks

'Eat like a king'

This was not the first time Burger King tweeted about the Royal announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who wanted to pursue a life in a different direction on January 9. The social media account for the fast-food joint in Britain and said Prince Harry can 'eat like a king' with them. That tweet also received an overwhelming response from the netizens and then applauded the 'marketing' of the brand. 

 

Read - Prince Harry Pitched Meghan Markle For Voice-overs To Disney's CEO, Watch Video

Read - Prince Harry And William Issue Joint Statement To Slam 'false' Story About Bullying

