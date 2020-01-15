Burger King's Offer Of 'part-time Positions' For Prince Harry Takes Internet By Storm

The US-based multinational fast-food chain, Burger King has offered 'part-time positions' to Prince Harry who along with his wife, Meghan Markle announced 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. The fast-food joint tweeted on January 13 and said that 'this royal family' will offer the Duke of Sussex with positions in Burger King. However, this tweet has taken the internet by storm with more than six thousand likes. The twitter users have posted edited images of Prince Harry as a Burger King employee and even applauded the US joint for their 'hospitality'.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

You win the Internet today. 😂 — Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) January 13, 2020

Burger King - the only royal family I respect. — Oakview Films 🎁 🔔🎄 (@OakViewFilms) January 13, 2020

Are you sure you want to do this? They'll insist on having it their way. — JackieKPGH (@JackieKPGH) January 14, 2020

Chicken Royale — Richie 🇬🇧 (@Richard_d_777) January 13, 2020

'Eat like a king'

This was not the first time Burger King tweeted about the Royal announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who wanted to pursue a life in a different direction on January 9. The social media account for the fast-food joint in Britain and said Prince Harry can 'eat like a king' with them. That tweet also received an overwhelming response from the netizens and then applauded the 'marketing' of the brand.

You can still eat like a king with us Harry. https://t.co/ih32GlpcAa — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) January 8, 2020

Hahahahaha I love your marketing @BurgerKing 🤣 — Choices For You (@choicesforyou_) January 8, 2020

