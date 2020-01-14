Prince Harry Pitched Meghan Markle For Voice-overs To Disney's CEO, Watch Video

A video of Prince Harry pitching for his wife, Meghan Markle's ability to do voice-overs to Disney's CEO Bob Iger has taken the internet by storm. The video was taken back in July 2019 during the premiere of The Lion King. In the video, one can see Prince Harry telling Iger that his wife can do voiceovers and she is really interested and would love to try it.

Imagine casually having a conversation with Jay Z and Beyoncé, while your partner is marketing your skills to this the CEO of Disney — and thus securing tf out of your bag.



Harry is a damn husband okay?! pic.twitter.com/bup92gMM4s — C O U R T (@courtnationnn) January 13, 2020

READ: Will Canada Bear The Expenses Of Harry, Meghan's Security Bill?

According to international media reports, the video came to light after Meghan Markle signed a deal with Disney to do voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a group that tracks elephants and protects them from poaching. The deal between Disney and the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly also signed before the royal couple announced last week that they planned to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal family and become 'financially independent'. According to reports, Meghan Markle signing the deal with Disney was also brought up during the 'crisis meeting' with the rest of the Royal members.

READ: Queen Elizabeth's Statement On Harry, Meghan's Royal Split Leaves Netizens Disappointed

'Entirely supportive'

In the latest development since the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' announcement, Queen Elizabeth II has given a nod and brokered a deal with the couple. Queen in a statement said that she and the royal family are 'entirely supportive' of their decision, however, she also added that the 'final decisions' will be reached in coming days.

The statement released by Buckingham Palace read, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family”.

The statement further read, “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days”.

READ: Queen Elizabeth Wanted Harry And Meghan To Remain Full-time Royal Family Members

READ: Queen Elizabeth II 'entirely Supportive' Of Harry, Meghan's Decision