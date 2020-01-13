Prince Harry And William Issue Joint Statement To Slam 'false' Story About Bullying

In a rare joint statement, Prince William and Prince Harry have denied the claims of bullying and said that the report was potentially harmful and a false story. The rare statement came after a British daily reported that Prince William displayed a bullying attitude towards the duke and duchess of Sussex leading to their decision to step out.

Joint statement

The media outlet reported that the couple stepped back from their royal roles after two years of constantly being told their place. Soon after the report was published, the royal brothers issued a statement to deny the claims of a strained relationship. A line from the statement read that for brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.

Prince William had expressed deep anguish over the fact that the deep bond that he and Prince Harry used to share has now soured, as claimed by a source close to Prince William. Reports have stated the Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother have been facing tensions in their relationship ever since a rift emerged between them earlier in 2019. Ahead of the Queen's crisis summit when the brothers will be going head to head, Prince William was reportedly heard saying that he has put an arm around Prince Harry all his life but he can not do that anymore because the two have become separate entities now. The same friend told sources that Prince William was saddened in the way Harry and Meghan blindsided the family with the news that they wished to stop being senior Royals.

Prince William also believes his younger brother's call for becoming financially independent meant that Prince Harry was no longer part of the 'team'. According to reports, the Queen is also very worried about the mental state of her grandson, Harry. It has also been revealed that one of the major reasons that Prince Harry decided to step down is because his wife had not settled well in the UK and was on the brink of a meltdown.