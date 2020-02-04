Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Solidarity With China Over Coronavirus

The iconic Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday lit up in solidarity with China and its people battling the coronavirus outbreak that has caused havoc in the entire world. The Burj Khalifa building lit up in red and gold colours, representing the colours of the Chinese national flag. The tallest building in the world also displayed a heartwarming message that read, "Stay strong Wuhan" both in English and Mandarin.

Burj Khalifa in solidarity with China

Burj Khalifa was not the only building in UAE that lit up in solidarity with China, other iconic landmarks across the country displayed a similar message. Capital Gate, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Emirates Palace and Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Burj Al Arab in Dubai and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain were other landmarks that were illuminated with the Chinese flag colours.

The world is battling the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has claimed more than 420 lives in China alone. According to the international press, the confirmed reported cases have reached up to 20,000 as of February 4. The disease is believed to have originated in a market in Hubei's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, where animals were being traded illegally.

Chinese authorities have imposed a strict quarantine in 12 cities across the country, 11 of which are in the Hubei province. China built an emergency hospital in a record time of just 8 days to house patients with confirmed coronavirus cases. Beijing is also building another hospital in the same region with a capacity of an estimated 1,600 beds. As per the US CDC, confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other countries that include some developed countries like, Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Singapore, and Italy.

