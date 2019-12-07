Businessman Convicted Of Killing His Partner Claims He Doesn't Know Where His Body Is

In a televised interrogation aired on December 6, Ed Shin who is convicted of the murder of 32-year-old business partner Chris Smith over $1.2million unpaid debt has revealed that he had an accomplice who hid the remains of Smith's body. The businessman convict said he would not give away the details of the accomplice and is unaware of the whereabouts of the body. The two were partners of a debt-consolidating company, 800XChange. As per reports, Shin took over Smith's account and sent mail to his family falsely claiming that he was traveling to Africa. It remains unclear if the new revelation will have any effect on Shin's case.

Sin's revelations in the interview

Host Keith Morrison asked how Shin got rid of Smith's Body. To this, Shin said that he can't talk about it. When he was asked if he was taking the fall for the accomplice, then he affirmed that he was absolutely doing that. Morrison told Shin he was 'terribly cruel' in allowing Smith's family to believe he was alive, all the while he was dead. Shin replied that he knew that what he did was wrong and that he will now have to pay the price for it.

Chris Smith murder case

For long, Smith's family in Laguna Beach, California did not suspect anything fishy as they kept receiving mails. In the mails, it was described how Smith is having fun in Africa. Yet, it was gradually revealed that he was dead and that Shin murdered him and sent hoax emails. Shin is accused of beating Smith to death in their San Juan Capistrano office to gain control over his partner's shares in their company, and later disposing of the body. The charges were proved after his confession and he was convicted in December 2018. Shin will now serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole on July 26.

