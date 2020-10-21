Cabinet Gives Nod To MoU Signed Between India, Nigeria On Space Cooperation

The Union Cabinet on October 21 gave a go-ahead to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in space exploration for peaceful purposes. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the MoU that was signed between both the nations in August this year. The MoU was signed between India's Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nigeria's National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Sivan and NASRDA Director-General Dr. Francis Chizea signed the MoU on August 13. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of State for External Affairs Shri. V. Muraleedharan and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, the Federal Republic of Nigeria through a video link.

Areas of cooperation

The MoU signed between India and Nigeria will enable cooperation in areas such as remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication and satellite-based navigation, space science end planetary exploration, use of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space systems and ground systems, and practical applications of space technology including geospatial tools and techniques. A Joint Working Group would be set-up keeping in line with the MoU and the members would include officials from ISRO's Department of Space and NASRDA.

Funding

The funding for joint programmes will be arranged mutually by both India and Nigeria on a case to case basis, said the Indian government in a press release on Wednesday. "India and Nigeria enjoy longstanding, multifaceted, and friendly relations. India remains committed to building capacities and contributing towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria," the Indian government added.

(Image Credit: PTI)

