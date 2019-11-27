Cambodia PM Hun Sen Accepts Trump's Invitation, Offers To Renew Relations

The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen has presented the United States with an offer to renew their relations after receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump. It is a major turnaround in the relations between the two countries after constant criticism with each other's policies. A letter which was shared online by members of Cambodian government was dated November 26 and sent by Sen to Trump while thanking him for assuring that Washington was not seeking a 'regime change' in Cambodia. Sen also accepted Trump's invitation to the meeting of ten Southeast Asian leaders in the US in 2020 along with foreign policy teams to hold talks.

The US has long criticised Cambodian government for its poor record on democratic as well as human rights. Sen has been in power for nearly 34 years and has accused Washington of seeking change in regime to overthrow him. Trump had written a letter to Hen dated November 1 assuring Sen that the US does not seek regime change instead the US President wants to put Cambodia back on the path of democratic governance.

“I am reassured by your explicit statement whereby you seek genuine engagement to pursue democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law rather than through regime change,” Hun Sen wrote.

Cambodian PM's reputation

Sen reportedly has a reputation of being an authoritarian leader and has made intends to head the country until 2028. The Cambodian PM has been giving signs that he is now seeking to improve his image including the recent release of detained members of the opposition. He also posted the summary of the letter by Trump on social media and sang praises of the US leader. Sen currently also faces external political pressure that hiked during last July's general election when Cambodian People's party won all 125 National Assembly seats.

The European Union along with others have accused that those elections were unfair and unfree because the sole opposition was dissolved in November 2017 by Cambodia's apex court. Trump in his letter also said that Sen should re-evaluate the decisions taken by his government that puts the kingdom at risk which reportedly directed towards Cambodia's relations with China.

Trump counselled Hun Sen, “As a first step, I hope you would re-evaluate certain decisions taken by your government that the United States firmly believes puts at great risk the Kingdom (of) Cambodia’s long-term sovereignty, stability, and economic development”.

(With AP inputs)