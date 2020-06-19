Canada's Coronavirus Cases Reach 101,877, Death Toll At 8,361

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Canada has officially crossed the 100,000 mark on June 18. As per reports, even though the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 100,000 mark, health experts have advised that Canada still faces major challenges ahead in the battle against the coronavirus.

Challenges for Canada still ahead

According to reports, Canada has reported 101,877 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 8,361. Canadia authorities have revealed that they were unprepared for how rapidly the coronavirus spread through nursing homes in the country, deaths in nursing homes reportedly account for 80 per cent of all the COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

As per reports, chief medical officer Theresa Tam has expressed concern that the people appear to become complacent in regards to coronavirus restrictions such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks. She added that people must continue to remain committed to the fight against the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 18 unveiled a contact tracing smartphone app that will notify Canadians of exposure to the new coronavirus. If someone with the app testes positive for the coronavirus, other individuals with the app who have been in close proximity to that individual will be notified and advised to take the necessary precautions. Due to privacy concerns, the app will be voluntary and Trudeau has claimed that the app will maintain its user’s anonymity.

Canada will not raise Taxes

Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau on June 18 reportedly said that the government will not be hiking taxes this time to help cover for COVID-19 aid programs. So far, the Liberal government has revealed measures worth more than C$160 billion in direct spending. However, Morneau, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that the officials will not raise taxes.

