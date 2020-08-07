Canada: Calgary Zoo Worried About Stranded Giant Pandas Running Out Of Food

Calgary zoo authorities are worried about two giant pandas that are stranded at the facility and running out of food. As per the reports, the two pandas, named Er Shun and Da Mao, arrived in Canada in 2014 from China.

As reports, the pandas only eat fresh bamboo which was being imported from China but the pandemic has made it difficult as the flights are grounded. The zoo authorities added that they have not been able to send the animals back due to the international travel ban amid COVID-19.

Limited bamboo supply

The Calgary zoo had announced in May that it would send back the pandas to China where bamboo is local and in abundant supply. As per reports, the zoo informed this week that despite working with government authorities, China has not approved international permits due to pandemic-related changes in its import laws and quarantine facilities.

Calgary Zoo president Clément Lanthier is reported to have said that the continued delays in the permission activities are putting the health and welfare of these creatures in threat.

Meanwhile, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding that is based in Southwest China's Sichuan Province has put away countless bamboos to guarantee the typical existence of Pandas. Further, experts have also made an emergency food supply plan for the animals, stated international media reports.

Along with it, the breeders at the research base disinfect the pandas' house and outdoor playground every day at 8 in the morning and change the disinfectant in the foot-tray at the entrance every day.

