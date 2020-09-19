Canada Ends Free Trade Negotiations With China Following 'several Disagreements'

Canada has announced its step back from trade negotiations with China due to several disagreements on a various range of topics. Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in an interview on Friday, September 18 that the China they had entered into negotiations with no longer exists, adding that the “China of 2020 is not the China of 2016”.

Read: China Crosses Median Line In Taiwan Strait During US Envoy's Visit To Island

Must view through the "lens of China of 2020"

As per reports, Champagne said that Canada will now take a step back and analyse its future policy with Beijing through the "lens of China of 2020". This sudden departure from trade negotiations with China signals a policy shift in Canada, bringing it more in line with countries like the United States, Australia and some European Union countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while taking the oath of office, had hoped for good relations with China and visited the country in 2016 following which the two nations began negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Read: UN Urges China To 'ensure Due Process Rights' To 12 Hongkongers Detained At Sea

According to reports, the relations between China and Canada began souring in 2018 after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the request of the US. This led to China taking 'reciprocal measures' and arresting two Canadians on charges of espionage. The relationship further worsened when Canada became a vocal critic of the new national security law enacted in Hong Kong, stating that the law took away some of the essential freedoms of the people in the Asian financial capital.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: China Has 11 COVID-19 Vaccines In Clinical Trials, Four In Phase III: Minister

Read: What Is The Brucellosis Outbreak In China? Can The Bacterial Infection Be Transmitted?