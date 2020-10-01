Canada Extends COVID Travel Restrictions Until Oct 31; Adds 'no One Should Travel Sick'

Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has announced on Twitter on Wednesday, September 30 that the country is extending the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel until October 31, 2020. According to the reports, the new order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers, other select individuals which including diplomats and flight crews.

We are extending the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel into Canada until October 31, 2020. For more information ⬇️https://t.co/zESXaTXBNj — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 30, 2020

The Canada Public Health Services has released a statement in its website saying that, "To limit the spread of COVID-19, travellers entering Canada must follow the rules set out by the emergency orders under the Quarantine Act. No one should travel when sick. Commercial airline restrictions may also prevent you from boarding your plane if you're sick. However, Canadians, persons with status under the Indian Act and permanent residents who have COVID-19 symptoms are allowed to return to Canada."

Strict quarantine measures

According to the reports, the strict quarantine measures will be in effect upon entry in Canada. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months. The Public Health Service has said that Before considering travelling, all travellers arriving in Canada must plan for their mandatory 14-day quarantine period, which starts on the date they arrive. Government of Canada representatives will conduct health screenings at the time of entry to Canada and let you know if you need to quarantine or isolate.

The health department has strongly urged people to make housing arrangements for quarantine or isolation before arriving in Canada. In most cases, this can be in your own home or in the same place you’re visiting in Canada. If this isn't possible, they should consider making alternative arrangements that are within their own financial means, the department added.

Canada added 1,657 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 29 bringing the country’s total case count to 156,794. Provincial health authorities also said another 13 people had died after testing positive for COVID-19. Canada’s death toll now stands nearly 9300.

