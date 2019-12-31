Canada Man Carries Amputated Arm With Him Everywhere He Goes; Here's His Story

The latest video that has gone viral online concerns a man from Alberta, Canada who carries around his amputated arm. At just 17-years-old, Mark Holmgren was involved in a serious motorbike accident that permanently damaged his right arm. Mark walked around with his non-working arm for nearly two decades before finally getting it amputated at the University of Alberta Hospital.

He claims it is a 'good conversation starter'

While talking to local media, Mark said at first, he was hoping that they would be able to fix his arm because medical sciences are always evolving and he hoped maybe the doctors could have given him a robotic arm. After some time, Mark decided that he had waited long enough and just decided to remove it.

But the 37-year-old was not ready to part with his arm. He could not bear the idea of his arm ending up in the trash. While talking to the local media Mark said that if he was going to get rid of his arm, he wanted to do something cool with it. He said that he had seen very cool looking Halloween decorations with skeleton arms that hold up trays, and he claims that those decorations gave him the idea.

After deciding to remove his arm Holmgren had to make sure that he got to keep his arm after the surgery. He claims that after he asked the surgeon he was asked to sign a piece of paper and just like that he was allowed to keep the arm after the amputation.

Read: Kota Infant Deaths: Broken Windows, Shortage Of Staff, Pigs In Hospital Campus Says NCPCR Report

Read: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle Among Top 10 Batsmen To Smash Most Number Of Sixes In the 2010s

A month after amputation he collected his damaged arm and stored it in a freezer. His taxidermy plan did not start out too well because no one wanted to deal with human and Mark was rejected five times. But one day a hunter friend of his got him in touch with Danielle Swift and her husband David who operate Legends Taxidermy in Drayton Valley, Alta who agreed to take on the project. Over the next several week's hundreds of beetles cleaned the flesh of Mark's skeleton arm. After the cleaning, an image of the arm was posted on Instagram.

Read: Tragic: Coimbatore Accountant Anuradha's Leg Amputated After Accident Due To AIADMK Flag

Read: Thrashed By BJP Activists Near JU Campus, Claims Professor; Varsity Denounces 'assault'