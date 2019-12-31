Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle Among Top 10 Batsmen To Smash Most Number Of Sixes In 2010s

In the last decade, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made some major changes in its laws to keep the ODI format relevant in an era dominated by T20 cricket. The powerplay rules from the 2000s were altered and ICC introduced a new rule with 3 powerplays in ODI cricket. These changes were made to bring equity between the batting and bowling aspects of the sport.

But the pitches have become more or less batting-friendly in ODIs and additionally, the use of two new balls has restricted the pace bowlers from generating reverse swing. Some of the batsmen in this list have redefined the art of six-hitting and sent the ball effortlessly into the stands as a result. Let's have a look at the top 10 batsmen with most sixes in the decade in international cricket in ascending order across all three formats.

10. Aaron Finch (Australia) - 112 sixes

9. Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 112 sixes

8. Virat Kohli (India) - 115 sixes

7. MS Dhoni (India) - 119 sixes

6. Jos Buttler (England) - 125 sixes

5. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 153 sixes

4. AB De Villiers (South Africa) - 155 sixes

3. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 180 sixes

When it comes to hitting gigantic sixes, Gayle's name pops up into the mind. The West Indian has showcased his six-hitting prowess and has taken his team to a winning position on numerous occasions in ODI cricket. His massive sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are a treat for cricket fans. During this decade, he has played 96 international matches and amassed 3051 runs at an average of 33.52 including 6 centuries and 15 half-centuries. He has hit 180 sixes and occupies the third position on this list.

2. Eoin Morgan (England) - 183 sixes

England's first and only World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan has been a force to reckon with during the last decade. Morgan has instilled the attacking brand of cricket in the team, which is why they have been so successful. During this decade, he has played 195 matches and amassed 6241 runs at an average of 40.52 including 12 centuries and 38 half-centuries. He has hit 183 sixes and occupies the second position on this list.

1. Rohit Sharma (India) - 233 sixes

India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly been the most consistent six-hitter across the globe. He has enthralled cricket fans with his towering sixes. But unlike many of his contemporaries, Rohit is known for his timing than his power. The right-hander is a treat to even the sorest of eyes when he gets going. During this decade, he has played 180 matches and amassed 8249 runs at an average of 53.56 including 28 centuries and 39 half-centuries. He has hit 233 sixes and occupies the top position on this elite list.

