Canada Observes Remembrance Day To Commemorate Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

As India remembered the horrific incident of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on Friday, Canada also observed a remembrance day at Dundas Square. According to reports, the Hindu Forum Canada held a procession in several regions of Canada including, Toronto - a major Canadian city along Lake Ontario.

During the protest, the youth had put up placards with various slogans which read, "Canada awaits justice". Notably, on November 26, 2008, in India's financial capital, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists succeeded in killing 170 people, including 26 nationals from 15 countries around the world, and severely injured another 304.

In the violent terror attack, two Canadian citizens also lost their lives while another six suffered major injuries. Later, the victims were identified as Dr Mike Stewart Moss and his partner Elizabeth Russel, who were shot dead by the terrorists.

Apart from the two who were killed in the blood bath, several citizens from Canada were also stuck in other locations of Mumbai, which came under attack by the Pakistan terrorists. It included Manuela Testolini, ex-wife of pop star Prince, and middle-aged Canadian couple Larry & Bernie, who barricaded themselves in their hotel room to escape the terrorists.

Remembering 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack



10 Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai



140 Indians & 25 foreigners killed

2 Canadians killed & 6 injured Terrorists & their handlers still roam free in Pakistan



Canadians Await Justice



Meanwhile, on the 13th anniversary, the Hindu Forum Canada appealed to the Canadian authorities to declare November 26 as the Day of Remembrance of the victims of Mumbai terror attack. Also, the non-profit organisation shared videos urging the Canadian Government to pressurise Islamabad to prosecute all the traitors including the state actors so that the families can finally "experience a sense of closure". Also, the Hindu outfit displayed the hashtag 'CanadiansAwaitJustice' at Toronto's busiest place.

Nepal, Bangladesh conducted a motorcycle parade to protest against Pakistan's terrorism backing

Apart from Canada, Bangladesh, and India’s neighbouring country, Nepal also held a motorcycle parade in Janakpurdham to protest Pakistan's backing of terrorism. To mark the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, youngsters organised a motorcycle parade under the guidance of the National Unity Campaign.

They even displayed banners blaming Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. According to ANI, the motorcycles left the local train station and travelled via Yali Bhanu Chowk, Janak Chowk and Shiva Chowk before reaching Janaki Temple.

